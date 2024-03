Emmet came to set with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-type single spaced double column list of modern classics that filled a whole page, & two-dollar bills which he passed out to the entire crew. “Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke.” Absolute legend. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hP8Ml1fBGi

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 20, 2024