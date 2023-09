Ouch! Princess of Wales has injured herself keeping fit on a trampoline. Kate sported injured hand as she made her trip to HMP High Down, in Surrey. Palace said it was “a small injury, nothing serious.” She has previously revealed she jumps on the trampoline to keep fit. pic.twitter.com/b8Wj5o6hPR

— Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) September 12, 2023